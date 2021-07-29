FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s x Grateful Dead collaboration features iconic tie-dye, dancing bears, more

The Levi’s x Grateful Dead collaboration was just released to celebrate Levi’s 50th anniversary. The new collection features 13 styles, including jackets, jeans, t-shirts, and accessories, with pricing starting at $15. Levi’s Red Tab Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Be sure to head below to find even more details about the Levi’s x Grateful Dead collaboration.

“We wanted to do something that felt authentically rooted in the Grateful Dead’s incredibly rich and unique history, so we dug deep into some of their more nuanced graphics and storytelling,” said Karyn Hillman, chief product officer, Levi Strauss & Co. “It’s a deep dive into Grateful Dead’s storied narrative and devoted fanbase, only remixed through a contemporary lens. And of course, there’s the San Francisco connection between Levi’s and the Dead that just made this feel like the perfect collaboration.”

Levi’s x Grateful Dead apparel

One of the most notable items in this collection is the Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt. The t-shirt features all of the Grateful Dead designs, such as the tie-dye psychedelics and dancing bears. This is a fantastic option for a concert and can be paired with any bottom throughout the seasons. It features a Grateful Dead roses logo on the front and iconic Skull & Roses artwork on the back.

Another standout from this collection is the classic Levi’s trucker jacket with Grateful Dead logos across the back. I love the cropped fit of this jacket, and it can be styled by both men or women alike. This is a perfect style to transition into fall and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. If you’re looking for more denim options, there is also a 501 jean with Grateful Dead patchwork for men.

Grateful Dead accessories

If you have a concert, festival, or even an outdoor adventure, the Dead Sling Fannypack is a must-have. I love the fun coloring, and this is a perfect place to store essentials when you want to dance or keep your hands free. The fanny pack is decked out in dancing bears on each side and skeletons doing the Electric Slide along the straps. It’s priced at $45 and can be used by anyone.

