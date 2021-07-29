Bring home LG’s versatile 43-inch 4K smart TV at low of $400 (Save up to $80)

Newegg is offering LG’s 80 Series 43-inch 4K Smart TV for $399.99 shipped when you apply coupon code 72843UPA at checkout. This sells from retailers like Best Buy for upwards of $480, with today’s solid $80 cut marking the best price we’ve tracked. This budget-friendly UHD TV is perfect for intimate settings, so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows and films in crisp 4K quality. You’ll also find HDR10 here for vibrant colors and ultra-dark blacks. Plus, LG’s smart interface for streaming from a myriad of platforms, like Netflix and Disney+, as well as YouTube and even Twitch. Currently rated 5/5 eggs. Head below for more options.

Though for fans of Amazon’s smart ecosystem, this 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV is a compelling option for only $270. it doesn’t pack quite as many streaming options, but you’ll garner easy voice commands through the Alexa remote, and keep all the same gorgeous 4K visuals with HDR10 and DTS Virtual:X sound immersion. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of streaming deals, don’t miss out on all of today’s best Apple TV show savings from $5. Longtime favorites from Mad Men to Westworld, and many more can be found in this roundup, so go take a look at what your latest binge-worthy endeavor might be.

More on LG’s 80 Series 4K smart TV:

Real 4K Display

Quad Core Processor 4K

TruMotion 120 (60Hz Native)

WebOS + LG ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote

Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!