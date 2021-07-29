Apple’s latest TV show sale offers rare discounts on Westworld, Twin Peaks, and more

Earlier this week, we saw Apple launch a new $10 or less movie sale courtesy of iTunes, and now those same savings are being carried over to various TV shows. You’ll now find a collection of TV show seasons marked down to as low as $5, alongside some bundles and more. With highlights of Westworld, Mad Men, Twin Peaks, and more, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. That makes it a great time to grab your favorite shows before they leave streaming services. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple discounts Westworld and more in latest TV sale

Headlining today are the first three seasons of Westworld for $59.99. You’d normally pay $90 for the entire collection of HBO’s hit science fiction series, with today’s offer delivering a rare discount and the best of the year.

Alongside the box set of Westworld, we’re also tracking a series of TV show first seasons to help you settle on a new series to watch. Each of them are marked down to $10 or less, and you’ll find some of our top picks below:

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of movies that went on sale earlier in the week. With highlights like Tenet, Crazy Rich Asians, Ready Player One, and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, there are plenty of discounts to take advantage of on top of the week’s $1 HD rental.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

