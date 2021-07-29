Ring’s Spotlight Camera + Solar Panel keeps an eye on your home day and night from $150

HSN is offering the Ring Spotlight Camera with Solar Panel and Ring Assist+ for $169.99 shipped. New customers can use the code HSN2021 at checkout to drop the price to $149.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has the same bundle, sans Assist+, listed for $250 right now. The Spotlight Camera features a built-in LED light and 1080p camera to keep eyes on your property day or night. When the LED lights can’t reach out far enough, infrared night vision is also available to ensure your home is always secured. With the included solar panel, you won’t have to worry about running power or swapping batteries, either. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Need something battery-powered? Well, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is a great alternative. You’ll find that it features a similar design of camera with LED light, recording 1080p outside of your home. However, instead of needing to be plugged in, it runs off a battery for true wire-free installation. Coming in at $119, this is a great way to secure the outside of your home on a tighter budget.

Further expand your home’s security system by picking up the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. It’s on sale for $100 right now in refurbished condition. saving a full $149 from its original price. With end-to-end encryption, this camera easily mounts to your front door and lets you greet delivery people or friends without ever leaving the couch.

More on the Ring Spotlight Camera:

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Powered by the quick-release rechargeable battery pack.

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View

Includes built-in LED light strips and a siren

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Camera gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!