Ring Video Doorbell Pro packs end-to-end encryption at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $99.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $249, you’ll more recently pay $170 for a new condition model with today’s offer amounting to 42% in savings and the second-best price to date that comes within $5 of the all-time low. Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30-days of free cloud storage, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and enhanced motion detection to ensure you know when a package gets dropped off. Ring also just recently rolled out end-to-end encryption for some extra peace of mind. Includes the same 1-year warranty you’d find on a new condition model. Over 35,700 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating

A more affordable way to get in the Ring ecosystem and fend off porch pirates is with the brand’s latest wired Video Doorbell at $60. This more affordable offering delivers 1080p feeds and the usual Alexa integration, as well as motion alerts and integration with the larger Ring ecosystem. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at all of the details.

Another way to upgrade your smart home would be checking out the discount we spotted to kick off the week on the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. You’re looking at much of the same form-factor above, but with a Google focus rather than Alexa. Bringing peace of mind to your front door, the surveillance upgrade packs motion alerts, Assistant integration, and 1080p recording at the second-best price of the year at $160.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

