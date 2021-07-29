Speck unveils four new AirTags cases including carabiner, luggage tag, more

Today, Speck is launching its first collection of AirTags cases with a variety of new offerings designed to help attach Apple’s item finders to keys, luggage, and more. Entering with affordable price tags to match the bright colors you’ll find throughout, there are also some more unique and specialized offerings in the lineup, too. Head below for a closer look at the new Speck AirTags cases.

Speck launches four new AirTags cases

Entering as the brand’s first offerings for Apple’s new item finders, there are four different AirTags cases on the way from Speck. Each one looks to offer slightly different coverage of your gear, with offerings designed to pair specifically with keys, backpacks, and more.

First up, we have the Presidio Carabiner that enters on the more premium side of things. Comprised of polished aluminum, it has a more rugged and stylish design than the other options in the Speck lineup of AirTags cases. It has a carabiner clip at the top for securing to a wide variety of gear and is certainly the most versatile of the batch. It enters with a $49.95 price tag.

Next up is the Luggage Tag Pro, which arrives as one of the more specialized Speck AirTags cases. This $29.95 option delivers a leatherette build with microfiber lining and magnetic enclosure to keep your item finder in place. As you’d expect from a normal luggage tag, this one has a strap to secure itself onto a suitcase and more.

To round out the collection of AirTags cases, Speck also has two more entry-level models comprised of silicone. Both enter at $14.95 price points and come in several colors, but different designs allow them to pair with different gear. The Presidio SiliLoop delivers a form factor for looping around backpack carrying handles, purses, and the like, while the Presidio SiliRing is a pretty traditional keychain companion.

All four of the new Speck AirTags cases will be going up for pre-order in the near future. An exact time frame has yet to be specified, but “coming soon” badges on each item’s store pages seem to indicate that’ll be sooner than later. Speck has confirmed to us that they’ll all be arriving at some point this summer.

9to5Toys’ Take

Speck may be slightly late to the party considering we’ve already seen most of the big Apple accessory manufacturers get in on the AirTags action, but the lineup arrives with a lot of variety to hopefully make up for being slow out of the gate.

I can definitely see the Luggage Tag Pro version being one of the more popular offerings, as we haven’t really seen anything like it before. The others may not be as unique compared to the rest of the market, but the pricing seems to be pretty competitive. So if you’ve held off picking up some covers for your new item finders, going with Speck’s AirTags cases seems like a good bet.

