Twelve South’s popular AirFly audio adapters now on sale from $38

Twelve South is currently discounting several of its AirFly audio adapters, taking 15% off the lineup when code AirFlyToday has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the AirFly Pro at $46.74. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at $8 in savings with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over three months. AirFly Pro allows you to pair two sets of headphones to anything with a standard AUX port. Twelve South’s accessory touts 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging. So whether you plan to get some co-op Switch action going with headphones on or want to wirelessly stream audio through a car’s stereo, this is a notable accessory to have in your kit. Over 2,790 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While you can save on several other Twelve South AirFly models right here starting at $38 with the aforementioned code, another highlight is the USB-C model at $50.99. Normally fetching $60, this is a rare discount that takes $9 off in order to mark the best price in months. This model arrives with a similar focus as the lead deal, just with USB-C connectivity for pairing with iPads, Macs, and other devices. It can dish out two audio streams, as well.

For more ways to expand your workflow or setup from the brand, check out the ongoing price cut we’re still tracking on the Twelve South BookArc. This vertical MacBook dock delivers a notable way to clear off your desk in style and is now down to $40.50.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

