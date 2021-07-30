Amazon’s latest Echo Dot drops to new low with 2-pack at $46 (Reg. $100), more

Best Buy is currently offering a 2-pack of the latest fourth generation Amazon Echo Dots for $45.98 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $50 each and our last mention was $25 each, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Amazon’s latest Echo Dot now takes the shape of a sphere, which is an all-new design for the speaker. You’ll find that it offers an improved internal audio array as well as the normal Alexa features that you’ve come to expect. Plus, with two speakers, you’ll be able to easily enjoy whole-home audio. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Best Buy is also offering a 2-pack of the latest Amazon Echo Smart Speakers for $119.98 shipped. Down $80 from the normal combined price of $100 each, today’s deal matches the Prime Day mention for the best we’ve tracked. While the Echo Dot’s above are great for smaller setups, the larger Echo packs a few additional features. You’ll find a built-in Zigbee hub here so it can function as the center of your smart home as well. Plus, with the larger design, it’s great for listening to music in bigger rooms. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Want to learn more about the differences between the two models? Our buying guide has you covered.

Don’t forget to swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save. We’re constantly updating it with new deals from around the web, just like the TP-Link smart gear sale that we found today with prices from $10.

All-new Echo Dot features:

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!