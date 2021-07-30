FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s energy-monitoring Smart Plug Mini drops to $10 (57% off) + switches and more

-
Smart HomewootTP-Link
Reg. $23+ $10

Today only, Woot is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model currently fetches just shy of $25 on Amazon, is now at least 57% off the going rate, and is at the lowest we can find. This no hub-required smart plug adds smartphone and voice command control to anything that’s plugged into it. Hands-free control over your electronics with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant is joined by energy monitoring and scheduling via the companion app, all over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. This one also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 350 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot. Head below for more TP-Link Kasa smart home gear deals still live. 

More TP-Link smart home gear deals:

Alongside this morning’s Gold Box offer on this smart oil diffuser, our smart home guide has plenty of discounts to make your space more intelligent. This include Apple’s HomePod mini, this deal on Roborock’s S6 laser-guided robot vacuum, and BN-LINK’s highly-rated 3-outlet outdoor smart plug, as well as these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps. Just be sure to check out this Google Nest Mini speaker promotion as well. 

Turn your smart plug on/off and set schedules or scenes from anywhere with your phone using the Kasa Smart app. Automatically turn your connected lamps, small appliances, holiday decorations, and other electrical devices on or off to match your daily routine. Monitor your connected devices’ real-time energy consumption and learn which ones use the most power. Reduce unnecessary energy loss and lower your electric bills with the Schedule and Timer. Use simple voice commands to control your smart plug with any Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung SmartThings enabled devices (not included).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

woot

TP-Link

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Solar Charger $...
Save 49% on this highly-rated Alexa-enabled essential o...
Up to 66% off home workout kits from $16: Syntus ab rol...
Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones see cert. refurb di...
Roborock’s S6 laser-guided robot vacuum falls to ...
BN-LINK’s highly-rated 3-outlet outdoor smart plu...
Bring these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps to your Siri se...
NEOGEO 40-game Mini Console bundle matching best price ...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10: Mini plugs, bulbs, dimmer switches, more

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $25

TP-Link’s Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch with dimming, Alexa drops to $16.50 (Reg. $25)

$16.50 Learn More
40% off

These highly-rated BN-LINK smart plugs are under $4 each today: 4-pack for $15.50 (40% off)

$15.50 Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Ditch oil, gas, and noise with Sun Joe’s brushless electric mower at $160, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cruise around town this summer on a 25 mph electric scooter: $340, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 30, 2021 – Save $249 on M1 MacBook Air, Magic Keyboard $199, more

Listen now