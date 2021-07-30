TP-Link’s energy-monitoring Smart Plug Mini drops to $10 (57% off) + switches and more

Today only, Woot is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model currently fetches just shy of $25 on Amazon, is now at least 57% off the going rate, and is at the lowest we can find. This no hub-required smart plug adds smartphone and voice command control to anything that’s plugged into it. Hands-free control over your electronics with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant is joined by energy monitoring and scheduling via the companion app, all over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. This one also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 350 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot. Head below for more TP-Link Kasa smart home gear deals still live.

More TP-Link smart home gear deals:

Alongside this morning’s Gold Box offer on this smart oil diffuser, our smart home guide has plenty of discounts to make your space more intelligent. This include Apple’s HomePod mini, this deal on Roborock’s S6 laser-guided robot vacuum, and BN-LINK’s highly-rated 3-outlet outdoor smart plug, as well as these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps. Just be sure to check out this Google Nest Mini speaker promotion as well.

More on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini:

Turn your smart plug on/off and set schedules or scenes from anywhere with your phone using the Kasa Smart app. Automatically turn your connected lamps, small appliances, holiday decorations, and other electrical devices on or off to match your daily routine. Monitor your connected devices’ real-time energy consumption and learn which ones use the most power. Reduce unnecessary energy loss and lower your electric bills with the Schedule and Timer. Use simple voice commands to control your smart plug with any Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung SmartThings enabled devices (not included).

