elago refreshes its retro Siri Remote case to bring SNES styling to latest Apple TV 4K

After nearly four years, Apple finally upgraded Apple TV 4K back in April. Even better, it comes with a refreshed Siri Remote that attempts to satisfy many of the qualms users have had in the past. Fast forward to today, and elago has refreshed its retro Siri Remote case to work with the newest from Apple. We reviewed the original and dubbed it “a fun way to make your Apple TV a little different.” There’s no reason this shouldn’t also ring true for the refreshed model. Continue reading to learn more.

elago’s retro Siri Remote case injects a dose of nostalgia into your new Apple TV 4K

elago is back at it again with a new retro Siri Remote case for the latest Apple TV 4K. This unit is comprised of “premium silicone” and ready to protect your remote “from drops and other mishaps.” The back of this cover strongly mimics a SNES controller with a copycat D-pad, colorful ABXY buttons, and diagonal Start and Select buttons in the middle.

It’s worth noting that none of the buttons on the cover wield any sort of functionality. They are all there for purely aesthetic reasons. That being said, this cover should make it even easier to blindly identify the orientation of the Siri Remote in your hand. elago touts that wrapping your Apple TV input device with its retro Siri Remote case will protect your investment from “drops, dirt, dust, oil,” and more.

Pricing and availability

At $14.99, there are many alternatives that are more affordable than the new elago R4 Retro Case, but few offer this much charm. Folks in love with this design can immediately snatch up their own, with no shipping delays at the moment. As with the original, elago’s retro Siri Remote case includes the case and a wrist lanyard.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a whole lot to love about elago’s refreshed R4 Retro Case with little to no downsides that come with it. In fact, the only con I can come up with is that it will add a bit of bulk to your Siri Remote. Considering that a replacement will set you back $59, it will make sense for some to spend a little money upfront to protect it from accidental drops. Plus, it’s bound to put a smile on your and the rest of the family’s face each time you see the Nintendo-like styling along the back.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!