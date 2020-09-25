You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Today’s Tested with 9to5Toys takes a look at elago’s latest creation, the R4 Apple TV Remote case, which recently hit the market. With a colorful design and retro Nintendo vibes, there sure is a lot to like about this low-cost add-on for Apple TV fans. Down below, you’ll find a quick overview and a few hands-on thoughts from the latest elago accessory for Apple TV.

elago’s latest creation protects your Apple TV remote

As with just about everything elago makes, this product is centered around a silicone design that slips over your existing piece of technology. With today’s release, that amounts to a thin case for your Apple TV remote.

On one side you’ll find an open-faced design that allows for access to the trackpad, volume and playback controls, and the menu button. The back reveals a selection of non-functioning buttons made to look like a Nintendo controller.

elago retails its R4 Apple TV remote case for $15.

More on elago’s R4 Apple TV remote case:

ELAGO IS BRINGING SOMETHING new to the Apple TV remote cases! Introducing the new R4 case – inspired by the CLASSIC CONSOLE CONTROLLER.

NOT ONLY DOES THIS case turn heads, but it also offers GREAT PROTECTION FROM EVERYDAY USE. PREMIUM SILICONE PROTECTS YOUR Apple TV remote from DUST, DIRT, DROPS, AND OILS FROM EVERYDAY USE.

HAVE COMPLETE ACCESS TO all functions of the remote. EXPERIENCE FLAWLESS USE WITH protection that gives you PEACE OF MIND.

Tested with 9to5Toys

I’ve always been a fan of elago products, primarily because it’s very much a what you see is what you get company. Since most of its products are made of silicone, the cases, in particular, are generally easy to install and offer a decent amount of protection.

This continues to ring true for the elago R4, which arrives to give your Apple TV remote a slim casing around the outside. There are designated cutouts for all of the buttons, microphones, and charging port. A wrist lanyard is also included, which is a nice touch if you’re playing a game.

As I’ve noted before, the Nintendo styling is a blast and fun way to spice up your setup. But ultimately, there’s no actual value there. I like that it also arrives in a handful of different colors, which gives you flexibility in your choice.

In the end, it’s a fun product that will add some extra protection if your Apple TV remote goes flying. It’s a fun way to make your Apple TV a little different.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!