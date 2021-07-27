Greenworks launches up to 48% off summer sale on electric mowers, leaf blowers, more from $50

Today, Greenworks has kicked off a new summer sale that’s taking as much as 48% off a selection of its popular electric tools, bundles, and more. Apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to lock-in the full savings. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower with a 12-inch String Trimmer at $414. Normally fetching $614, you’re looking at $200 in savings in order to deliver the best value we’ve seen to date. This 21-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 70 minutes at a time thanks to the pair of included batteries, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Its self propelled feature set will also come in handy for tackling hills and other terrain in your yard to help make your lawn care routine even easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

But if you’re already rocking an electric mower, there are plenty of other markdowns in the Greenworks summer sale from $50. With a collection of bundles as well as standalone deals, there is a pretty comprehensive list of string trimmers, leaf blowers, and even more affordable electric lawn care upgrades. With as much as 48% in savings, now is the perfect time to cash in through the rest of summer.

Outside of all the discounts in today’s sale, we’re also tracking some other ways to get in on the environmentally-conscious lawn care. This morning saw a 50% price cut on this corded electric Greenworks model at $100, alongside this 20-inch self-propelled model at $439.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch Electric Mower features:

Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 75+ indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. Two 24V POWERALL batteries combine for 48-Volts of exceptional, better than gas power – without leaving the 24V battery platform.

