Refresh your gym water bottle with these discounted CamelBaks from $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering 20% or more off a selection of highly-rated CamelBak water bottles for summer road trips and your gym bag. One standout is the 32-ounce CamelBak Eddy+ Water Bottle with Tritan Straw Top for $12.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16, this is a new Amazon all-time low on most colors and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the 32-ounce capacity, this one features a “flip, bite, sip” straw top with a “leak-proof” lid when closed and a spill-proof design when open. The lightweight and highly-rated water bottle also features a carry handle as well as the brand’s Tritan Renew build materials — “a new plastic made with 50% recycled content.” Rated 4+ stars from over 670 Amazon customers. More CamelBak water bottles deals below. 

More CamelBak water bottles deals:

Still a bit much for your needs? Scoop up this 32-ounce Pogo Plastic Water Bottle with Chug Lid for $9 Prime shipped and all it a day. This one carries stellar ratings from over 27,000 Amazon customers and will keep you hydrated just as well as anything else. 

And while are on the subject, go grab the Bowflex adjustable SelectTech Kettlebell while it’s matching the Amazon all-time low and head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more including these home workout kits and ab roller sets from $16

More on the CamelBak Eddy+ Water Bottle:

Flip, bite, and sip your way to sustainable daily hydration. The Eddy+ everyday water bottle is now made with Tritan Renew, a highly durable and lightweight plastic made with 50% recycled material. Leak-proof when closed and spill-proof when open, the universal Eddy + straw cap and bite-valve interface delivers a high flow and is compatible with Chute Mag and Carry Cap vessels. 

