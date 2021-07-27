Bowflex adjustable SelectTech Kettlebell matching Amazon low at $129 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell for $129 shipped. Fetching $179 direct, but regularly going for $200 at Best Buy, today’s offer is a Amazon 2021 low, $20 under our previous mention, the best price we can find. There are certainly more affordable kettlebell sets out there, but you’ll need an entire rack of them and space to keep it to come even close to what the Bowflex 840 offers. Ready to grow with you on your fitness journey, it can adjust from 8-pounds all the way up to 40-pounds with the simple turn of the on-board dial — consolidating the equivalent of as many as six individual kettlebells. The “ergonomic handle durable molding around metal plates” is joined by 24 trainer-led exercises and a 4+ star rating from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now clearly some folks just won’t be willing to shell out $129, no matter how convenient the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell might be. But it could also be worth taking a quick look at this Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set at $45 shipped instead. It includes a mini storage rack and ranges from 5-pounds up to 15-pounds with solid ratings from over 5,300 Amazon customers.

With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds

Rapidly switch from 1 exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises

Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells

Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength

