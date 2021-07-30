Up to 66% off home workout kits from $16: Syntus ab roller, yoga sets, and more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 66% off Syntus ab rollers and yoga mat sets. One standout is the Syntus 6-in-1 Ab Wheel Roller Set for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently $24 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and is the lowest price we can find. This bundle includes the ab roller, knee pad, push-up bars, and a jump rope, making for a great little fitness kit you can use just about anywhere. The roller features a thick 3-inch wheel as well as a stainless steel build, non-slip TPR accents, a 440-pound capacity, and removable 5.2-inch “ergonomic” handles. You’re also looking at slip resistant push-up handles and 118-inches of jump rope with a replacement rope included. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Don’t need the extra add-ons found in the lead deal? Check out this SONGMICS Ab Roller Wheel for $12 Prime shipped instead. This one carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds, a lower price tag, an even wider 3.5-inch wheel, and the included knee pad.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot Syntus sale for offers on larger ab wheel bundles, resistance bands, yoga sets, and more starting from $16 Prime shipped right here.

Head over to our sports/fitness guide for more outdoor adventure gear and hoe workout equipment. Right now, we have the Bowflex adjustable SelectTech Kettlebell matching the Amazon low, YETI’s Carryall 35 Boat and Beach Tote Bag, and a solid offer on Energizer’s 1,100-lumen rechargeable flashlight, just to name a few.

More on the Syntus 6-in-1 Ab Wheel Roller Set:

The Ab Wheel Roller is one of the simplest and quickest targeted exercise devices to strengthen your abs, chest, shoulders, arms and back. Rather than doing endless ab crunches and sit-ups, you can get six pack abs, enhance core strength and stretch those muscles which are hard to reach with the help of the ab roller wheel. Syntus 6-in-1 home gym set is designed for anyone who wants to keep fit and shape better figure.

