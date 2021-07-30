ROCKPALS’ latest 12V portable 53-Qt. in-car fridge/freezer hits new low at $186 (Save 51%)

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V Portable 53-Quart Refrigerator/Freezer for $185.99 shipped with the code 3TRIJBM9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves a whopping $194, marking a 51% discount and beating our last mention by $114 to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The large 53-quart capacity is enough to hold food, beverages, and more with ease. It can cool to 32F from 68F in just 25 minutes, ensuring that you’re ready to go in no time at all. Whether you have camping trips planned for this summer and fall or just want to spend a day at the lake, this is a must-have in your on-the-go kit. Rated 4.4/5 stars from early reviewers, and Rockpals is a trusted brand at Amazon.

If you don’t need the function of in-car cooling, and just want to keep drinks chilled while at the beach, check out Coleman’s FlipLid Personal 5-quart cooler at $10 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have the same capacity as today’s lead deal, the smaller form factor might be better for your vehicle.

While camping, you’ll want to consider picking up a few other discounts that we’re tracking right now. For example, the Anker PowerPort Solar Charger is currently 20% off at $57. This just sets in the sun to power your phones off-grid, making it a great camping accessory. Also, you won’t want to forget about the tent discount that we found last night which is also 20% off, coming in at just $20.

Rockpals 12V Portable 53-Quart Refrigerator/Freezer features:

This superior 53Q/50L camping freezer has a concise appearance with simple color assortment of black and white. Easy-to-operate screen with digital control panel, compact, steady and high-efficient design as well as its two power cables, make it ideal for indoor and outdoor fridge use. It is a perfect choice for you to enjoy fresh food and cold drinks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!