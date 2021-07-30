FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ROCKPALS’ latest 12V portable 53-Qt. in-car fridge/freezer hits new low at $186 (Save 51%)

-
Amazon
New low $186

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V Portable 53-Quart Refrigerator/Freezer for $185.99 shipped with the code 3TRIJBM9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves a whopping $194, marking a 51% discount and beating our last mention by $114 to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The large 53-quart capacity is enough to hold food, beverages, and more with ease. It can cool to 32F from 68F in just 25 minutes, ensuring that you’re ready to go in no time at all. Whether you have camping trips planned for this summer and fall or just want to spend a day at the lake, this is a must-have in your on-the-go kit. Rated 4.4/5 stars from early reviewers, and Rockpals is a trusted brand at Amazon.

If you don’t need the function of in-car cooling, and just want to keep drinks chilled while at the beach, check out Coleman’s FlipLid Personal 5-quart cooler at $10 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have the same capacity as today’s lead deal, the smaller form factor might be better for your vehicle.

While camping, you’ll want to consider picking up a few other discounts that we’re tracking right now. For example, the Anker PowerPort Solar Charger is currently 20% off at $57. This just sets in the sun to power your phones off-grid, making it a great camping accessory. Also, you won’t want to forget about the tent discount that we found last night which is also 20% off, coming in at just $20.

Rockpals 12V Portable 53-Quart Refrigerator/Freezer features:

This superior 53Q/50L camping freezer has a concise appearance with simple color assortment of black and white. Easy-to-operate screen with digital control panel, compact, steady and high-efficient design as well as its two power cables, make it ideal for indoor and outdoor fridge use. It is a perfect choice for you to enjoy fresh food and cold drinks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Switch, Android, Mac, and more: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ gamepa...
Score four of these highly-rated LED solar flood lights...
First price drop on four of Vena’s new Carabiner ...
Pick up two of these highly-rated outdoor Wi-Fi cameras...
Score up to $100 off with the purchase of any two Amazo...
Bring this dimmable LED desk lamp home for just $11 Pri...
This DualSense PS5 controller charging station just hit...
Refresh your gym water bottle with these discounted Cam...
Show More Comments

Related

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick oil + gas to the curb with this $32 lightweight Greenworks blower, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Amazon low

ROCKPALS’ massive 1,048Wh Portable Power Station falls by $230, now $670 (All-time low)

$670 Learn More

Green Deals: ROCKPALS 300W power station with 30W USB-C + 300W AC falls to $177, more

Learn More

Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station falls to new low at $180 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save now

Switch, Android, Mac, and more: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ gamepad can do it all for $42.50

$42.50 Learn More
40% off

Score four of these highly-rated LED solar flood lights for just $4.50 each (Save 40%)

$18 Learn More