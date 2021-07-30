FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Solar Charger $57 (Save 20%), more

-
Smartphone AccessorieswootAnker
Save 40% From $6

Woot currently offers the Anker 21W PowerPort Solar Panel Charger for $56.99 Prime shipped. Delivery adds another $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings as today’s offer comes within $1 of the 2021 low and marks the second-best price of the year. Anker’s PowerPort Solar upgrades your camping or tailgating setup with the ability to refuel devices with the sun. Featuring a foldable design, this solar panel won’t take up too much space in your bag, but can expand to convert sunlight into power via its 21W output spread between a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Fast Charging Technology: PowerIQ delivers the charging speed up to 2.4 amps per port or 3 amps overall under direct sunlight. 21 watt SunPower solar array is 21.5-23.5% efficient, providing enough power to charge two devices simultaneously. Incredibly Durable: Industrial-strength PET polymer faced solar panels sewn into a rugged polyester canvas offer weather-resistant outdoor durability.

Highly Portable: Compact size (11.1 × 6.3in folded or 26.4 × 11.1in opened) and stainless-steel eye-holes on each corner allow easy attachment to backpacks, trees, or tents. Lightweight and ultra-thin design make it ideal for long treks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

woot

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TP-Link’s energy-monitoring Smart Plug Mini drops...
Spigen’s new OneTap/Pro MagSafe Car Mounts are on...
Up to 66% off home workout kits from $16: Syntus ab rol...
Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones see cert. refurb di...
NEOGEO 40-game Mini Console bundle matching best price ...
Aduro 10,000mAh Qi Wireless Dual USB Power Bank now $18...
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $2...
SanDisk 2-in-1 Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync backs up mu...
Show More Comments

Related

67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

From $4 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $20 (Save 60%), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 65%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $11 (Save $20)

From $7 Learn More

July’s best LEGO Ideas include a PAC-MAN kinetic sculpture, Spartan Helmet, more

Learn More
30% off

Levi’s updates your denim with extra 30% off sale items and deals from just $11

from $11 Learn More
Reg. $700+

Microsoft’s 360-degree folding Surface Duo is finally worth picking up at a new low of $389

$389 Learn More
Reg. $23+

TP-Link’s energy-monitoring Smart Plug Mini drops to $10 (57% off) + switches and more

$10 Learn More
Reg. $350

SKIL’s micro-adjustable 10-inch table saw has a rack and pinion fence at a 2021 low of $299

$299 Learn More