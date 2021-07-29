At $20 Prime shipped, Wakeman’s 2-Person Dome Tent won’t break the bank (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Wakeman 2-Person Dome Tent for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.60 of the lowest price we have tracked. There’s still plenty of time this summer and fall to spend under the stars. This highly-affordable tent spans 77 by 57 by 40 inches and is quickly assembled with two fiberglass poles. A carrying bag is included and the entire thing weighs in at just 2.75 pounds, making it a cinch to haul wherever you’re planning to spend the night. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with roughly enough left over to take UST’s Tool-a-Long Frog Multi-Tool with you at $5. It weighs just one ounce and bundles a handy carabiner perfect for clipping onto a backpack. It’s comprised of stainless steel, is TSA compliant, plus it offers a pry tip, 1-inch ruler, cord cutter, 3-position hex wrench, and bottle opener.

Other deals that may be up your alley include YETI’s Carryall 35 Boat and Beach Tote Bag at a low of $112.50, these Sunglass Warehouse markdowns from $6, and the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden at $200. Oh, and if you’d like to get in better shape, it’s hard to wrong with Stamina Power Tower at $63.

Wakeman 2-Person Dome Tent features:

Two-person tent- This lightweight 2-person Dome tent with a large D-style door has enough space for you and a friend. This compact tent is ideal for hiking, camping, music festivals, a kids play tent, fishing or a shelter at the beach!

Convenient features- the 2-man tent features fiberglass poles, a removable rain fly, ventilation and an Interior storage pocket to keep your contents neat and organized while enjoying the great outdoors.

Dual Layer door- The combination of the inner screen layer and the outer zippered fabric layer of The tent door provide plenty of air flow as well as privacy. Simply bind the doors back with the sewn in ties to let the breeze in and keep the bugs out!

