Spigen’s new OneTap/Pro MagSafe Car Mounts are on sale from $25

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its OneTap Pro MagSafe Air Vent Car Wireless Charger for $30.77 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $38, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts to date alongside $8 in savings and a new all-time low. The dashboard version is also on sale for $32.39. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds. Available in either an air vent or dashboard design, both feature adjustable designs that help ensure you can keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can get away without the integrated charging features found above, you can also save on the standard Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mounts. While not as deep of discounts as you’ll find above, these are on sale from $25 for the air vent model or $27 for the dashboard version. You’re looking at the same form-factors above, just without the integrated wireless charger, which might actually be a plus if your ride is equipped with a wired CarPlay receiver.

Anker also just released its very first accessory of the kind, expanding its PowerWave lineup with a new MagSafe car charging mount. This one matches many of the features found on the lead deal, and you can get all of the details on the recent launch right here.

Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with Optimized 7.5W Wireless Charging. Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max. Telescopic arm accommodates desired lengths of up to 11.3 in.

