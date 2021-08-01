Dive into some epic Kindle eBook summer reads from just $1 (Save 89%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a library of Kindle eBooks starting at just $0.99. One of our favorites from the bunch has to be Suyi Davies Okungbawa’s thrilling fantasy adventure, Son of the Storm for $2.99. Physical copies run for upwards of $17, so you can add this piece to your collection for up to 82% off today. A reclusive empire; denounced magic; and a young scholar who may be too curious for his, or his people’s own good; Son of the Storm is a genre-defying fantasy epic set across the reimagined societies of pre-colonial West Africa. Described as a “deftly crafted world of forbidden sorcery, magical beasts, and fractured polities,” readers have left this novel with an average of 4.2/5 stars. Head below for even more Kindle eBook deals.

Other notable Kindle eBook deals:

Once you’ve got your latest summer reads squared away, don’t miss out on all the latest FREE titles from Epic Games we’re tracking. While there isn’t quite the abundance that Amazon is offering on its eBooks today, each of these games is 100% free to permanently add to your collection. Then, head over to our media guide for all the latest on movies, TV, books, games, and other killer deals like these.

More on Son of the Storm:

In the ancient city of Bassa, Danso is a clever scholar on the cusp of achieving greatness—except he doesn’t want it. Instead, he prefers to chase forbidden stories about what lies outside the city walls. The Bassai elite claim there is nothing of interest. The city’s immigrants are sworn to secrecy. But when Danso stumbles across a warrior wielding magic that shouldn’t exist, he’s put on a collision course with Bassa’s darkest secrets. Drawn into the city’s hidden history, he sets out on a journey beyond its borders. And the chaos left in the wake of his discovery threatens to destroy the empire.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!