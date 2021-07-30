Latest Epic Games Store FREE titles are now up for the taking

The latest Epic Games Store FREE titles include Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2. While not the most popular titles out there, at this price they are certainly worth adding to your PC library for a rainy day. Whether it’s “iconic locomotives on high-speed services, long freight hauls or precise commuter traffic” in Train Sim World 2 or the frenetic FPS bullet-hell of Mothergunship, both titles are now ready and waiting as completely free downloads on the Epic Games Store. More details below.

Latest Epic Games Store FREE titles

Both the latest Epic Games Store FREE titles will remain as such from now through August 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. As is usually the case with these freebies, everything is completely free here with no strings attached, both titles are the full experience, and will remain in your Epic Games library forever.

More on Mothergunship:

MOTHERGUNSHIP is a bullet-hell FPS where you craft your own guns, fight huge bosses, and defeat a robotic alien armada that conquered Earth. Face off against overwhelming odds in brutal, non-stop combats where thinking on your feet is the only way to survive.

