Score Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub at the best price of the year at $49

Trusted eBay seller thegreatdealsz16 (95% positive feedback from 28,000+) offers the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $48.99 shipped. Normally fetching $90 at other retailers like Adorama, you’re looking at 45% in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $21 in order to mark a new all-time low. Google Nest Hub brings a 7-inch display to the rest of your Assistant setup for showcasing visual cues alongside the usual voice commands, smart home control, and everything else the assistant is known for. There’s a fabric wrapped base alongside physical mute switch, and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $35. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Hub found above. It also ditches the display in favor of a fabric-wrapped form-factor that can easily be placed on the nightstand, in the kitchen, or really anywhere else.

Or if one speaker isn’t going to cut it, you can currently score three of the Nest Mini for $64.50 right now. You’ll be spending more than the lead deal on the package, but will be able to take advantage of multi-room audio out of the box or pairing two of the Assistant smart speakers in stereo for improved sound. Down from the usual $147 value, this is a great way to get in on the Google smart home ecosystem.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the charcoal Google Nest Hub. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local smart devices; Bluetooth is also built-in to enable streaming from your favorite compatible device. The touchscreen helps simplify on-screen app navigation and displays search results, photos, videos, your smart security footage, and more.

