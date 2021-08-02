Govee’s latest sale features RGBIC LED strips, smart bulbs, light bars, and more from $16

Today, we’ve spotted quite a few Govee smart lighting discounts at Amazon with prices as low as $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the company’s Bluetooth Smart RGBIC 16.4-foot LED Light Strip for $20.65. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $27, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model. Govee’s RGBIC technology allows you to individually address colors to 16 different segments of the strip. This allows you to enjoy a fully customized lighting experience and adds a premium look to any space. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy shoppers. Head below for more great Govee deals.

More Govee sales:

Most items on this page are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands, so there are a few other discounts today that you won’t want to miss out on. Firstly, Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Show 5 is down to $45, which is a 44% discount from its normal going rate. Plus, there’s the Google Nest Hub on sale for $49, while it normally goes for $90.

More about the Govee Bluetooth RGBIC LED Strip:

RGBIC rainbow effect: with IC technology in light strip, the 16.4ft lights can display multiple colors on a single strip like a rainbow. Instantly transform your entire homespace with vibrant lighting

Music sync mode: with built-in mic, the lights can dance and change colors to the rhythm of your favorite songs. The light suits any type of music, including slow, relaxing tunes and dance music

Smart phone control: manage the led lights from the comfort of your bed or sofa with the Govee Home app, adjust the brightness, change colors and different scene modes by app control via bluetooth connection

