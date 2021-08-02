Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Show 5 returns to low of $45 (Save 44%)

Amazon currently offers the previous-generation Echo Show 5 Alexa Smart Display for $44.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 44% in savings as today’s offer matches our previous Prime Day mention for the all-time low. You’ll pay $85 for the current-generation model, for comparison. Echo Show brings the Alexa experience you’ve come to know and love to a 5.5-inch screen. So on top of being able to summon Amazon’s voice assistant for controlling smart home accessories, it can also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Over 411,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Find additional details below the fold.

If you’ll be looking to use the Echo Show 5 in the kitchen for assisting with recipes and measuring ingredients, spending a portion of your savings on Amazon’s adjustable stand is a solid idea. Not only will it help the Alexa display take up less space on the countertop, but it can pivot for helping you get a better angle. Over 42,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Or for those who are more interested in the Google Assistant side of the smart home world, today also saw the previous-generation Nest Hub drop to the best price of the year. Now down to $49, you’re looking at a notable 45% discount with all of the usual Assistant features in tow.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

