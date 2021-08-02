Just $10 adds Amazon’s mini camera tripod to your DSLR setup (New low, Reg. $14)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Mini Camera Tripod for $10.26 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code TAKETEN at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This is down from its normal going rate of around $14 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a compact way to stabilize your camera, DSLR, or smartphone when taking pictures, this is a great choice. I have a Manfrotto version of this and absolutely love it, though had the Amazon Basics model been available when I bought mine, I would have likely opted for it. The tripod itself folds nearly flat and takes up little room in your purse or backpack, making it great for compact setups, as well. There’s an integrated ball head that allows you to easily change the direction of and point your camera without any additional accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Really, this is one of the most budget-friendly compact tripods available on Amazon right now. The next-best price that we can find is around $13 or so, and it’s nowhere near as compact. This means that if you’re in the market for a low-cost, small tripod, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets.

More on the Amazon Basics Mini Tripod:

Mini tripod for point-and-shoot cameras including Compact System Cameras, mirror-less cameras, and small DSLRs

Place on a surface or table top to capture crystal clear, professional-looking images and video

Compact size folds down to fit in your carry-on or handbag

Adjustable, removable ball head allows you to position and lock the camera mount at a wide variety of angles

