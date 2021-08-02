FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook nears 12-month low at $56 (Reg. $80), more from $41

Today, we uncovered a Twelve South sale at Amazon with prices on the company’s premium products as low as $41 shipped. Our favorite is the HiRise for MacBook at $56. For comparison, it normally goes for $80 and today’s deal beats our last mention by $3, coming within $0.01 of the 12-month low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The HiRise for MacBook is designed to bring your laptop to a more ergonomic height for working at a desk. It still allows ample airflow on the bottom since the base is still exposed, and the aluminum build is both premium and quality for a sturdy design. The non-slip arms ensure that your MacBook stays put, as well, once it’s placed down. Rated 4.1/5 stars, and be sure to head below for more Twelve South deals from $41.

Other Twelve South stands on sale:

If you’re wanting to upgrade your desktop in multiple ways, we have a dual monitor mount that features a laptop stand built-in. Spotted last week, it’s still on sale for $24.50 making now a great time to buy, since it’s 50% down from its normal going rate.

More on the Twelve South HiRise for MacBook:

  • Designed, sold & supported by Twelve South, a family-owned small business in Charleston, South Carolina.
  • HiRise aligns your MacBook or laptop with an external display for the ultimate dual-screen setup.
  • Non-slip arms hold and protect all size MacBook’s or laptops.
  • Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook or laptop up to 6 inches for imrpoved ergonomics.
  • Keeping the base exposed improves airflow and cooling, allowing for a quieter performance.
  • Made from aluminum for a sturdy stance, and an easy grab-and-go situation.

