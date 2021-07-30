A built-in laptop arm headlines this dual monitor desk mount at $24.50 (Save 56%)

Dream Fit 2020 (97% lifetime positive feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor and Laptop Desk Mount for $24.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 56% off the usual $56 price tag and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This monitor mount is ready to not only uplift two displays, but also an up to 17-inch laptop. Each arm is capable of holding a monitor that weighs up to 22 pounds, supporting a wide variety of options. The unit clamps directly onto desks up to 3.15 inches thick and can work with a grommet or simply attach to the edge using an included C-clamp. Adding this to your office is bound to yield a much cleaner appearance in addition to a more functional setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Truth be told, the value here is hard to beat, but if you only need one display and would prefer a gas spring arm, check out this $20 offering. It can hold an up to 32-inch monitor and is able to be easily adjusted up, down, left, and right. Like the lead deal, this unit attaches to a desk with included c-clamp or grommet attachments.

Other desk-friendly discounts include this aluminum microphone kit at $23, the Razer Viper 8KHz Ultralight Gaming Mouse for $60, and even Sony’s refurbished XM4 ANC headphones at $180. Oh, and let’s not forget that these surge protectors are as low as $10.50 alongside a triple monitor mount at $48.

HUANUO Dual Monitor and Laptop Desk Mount features:

This monitor and laptop mount support to 17-27 inches monitor up to 22lbs with VESA Standard interfaces (100x100mm / 75x75mm) and 10-17 inches laptop/notebook.

This desk mounts for the monitors and tray offer 85° tilt, 180° swivel, and 360° rotation to provide ideal viewing and typing angles for maximum comfort.

Heavy metal base is about the size of a cup on your desk. Save valuable workspace by getting 2 monitor screens and a keyboard elevated to a comfortable height and mounted to an easily-adjustable standing workstation.

