Wuben’s T2 550-lumen LED flashlight brightens your EDC at a low of $16.50

Sinofire US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wuben T2 550-lumen LED Flashlight for $16.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page 30% off coupon and use the code K9SXIKBQ at checkout to redeem the discounted price. If you’re in the market for a compact flashlight that delivers plenty of brightness to your EDC, this is it. With a 550-lumen output from a single AA battery, this flashlight is ready to illuminate anywhere you aim it. In reality, it’s not much larger than a standard pen, meaning it won’t take up much room in your EDC while still providing plenty of function. I carry around a 250-lumen flashlight right now and can’t tell you how often I use it, even though I lost (and constantly miss) my brighter flashlight that was around 400 lumens. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

However, for a more budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, I keep the I3E in my Leatherman pouch as a backup flashlight should my primary one die, or if I just need two light sources. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Your flashlight will be a great help whenever you head out camping. Speaking of, did you see the Wakeman 2-person dome tent that’s currently on sale for $20? It’s available at 20% off with this discount, making now a great time to pick it up.

More on the Wuben T2 LED Flashlight:

Bright and Versatile Use: With an output of 550 lumens, and beam for 120 meters away, this EDC flashlight has 5 modes: High, Med, Low, Moon, Strobe. Perfect for everyday use, like dog walking, home security and emergency, camping and hiking, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!