Fitbit Sense brings ECG and Google Assistant to your wrist for $220 (Save $70+)

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $219.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for as much $330, it just dropped to $290 with today’s offer cutting $70 off in order to mark the second-best price we’ve seen to date. For comparison, the only time we’ve seen it go for less was Prime Day. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s algonside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on stress and skin temperature. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 16,000 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

For comparison, you’d pay $9 more for Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $229 which skips some of the more unique monitoring capabilities as well as ECG. But for something more affordable, going with the Fitbit Charge 4 at $130 lets you monitor fitness goals much the same, just without the smartwatch design found above.

Or if you’d prefer something a bit more iPhone-friendly, right now Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ styles are currently $100 off. Delivering some of the best prices to date, these wearables arrive with all of the usual features found on Apple’s offerings, but with some added Nike functionality and stylings via the extra sporty band.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

