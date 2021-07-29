FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ styles at new 2021 lows

-
Rare deals $100 off

Multiple retailers are discounting Apple Watch Series 6 models, with the 40mm Nike+ edition dropping to $399 shipped at B&H. Down from $499, you’re looking at $100 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention and marking the best price of the year. Amazon is also getting in on the savings with discounts on select models, as well.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

The no matter which style you end up with, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

But then don’t forget that we’re also tracking a series of first-party Apple Watch band discounts, too. Starting at $29, these are some of the best prices of the year and marking new all-time lows in several cases. That’s alongside all of the other best deals in our Apple guide right here.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

