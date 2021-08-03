Save up to $129 on iPhone 12 Pro/mini models with rare cert. refurb discounts

-
Best of 9to5ToysApplewootiPhone
Save $129 From $580

Woot is now offering Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 Pro in certified refurbished condition starting at $939.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Available in all four styles, there’s as much as $119 in savings to be had depending on which storage capacity you opt for. These are matching our previous discounts and return to the best prices we’ve seen so far.

As the latest handset from Apple, iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models thanks to a squared-off form-factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

One of the best additions to the latest iPhone roster was the reintroduction of Apple’s smaller handset, which is also on sale today. Woot has also marked down the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64G in certified refurbished condition to $579.99, which normally goes for $699 for the entry-level model. There’s also as much as $129 in savings on higher-capacity models, too. In any case, these are marking new lows that are $15 under previous mentions. iPhone 12 mini delivers a more compact version of the 12 Pro noted above, sporting the same squared-off design and A14 Bionic chip, but with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find all of the other best discounts this week including some of the first deals on all-new M1 releases on top of deeper discounts for previous-generation iPads and Macs. You’ll want to check out all of the offers right here though for a closer look at how to save.

iPhone 12 Pro features:

Meet the new iPhone 12 Pro. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

iPhone

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s latest movie sale discounts classics, fan-fav...
Apple’s official Smart Keyboard for iPad sees fir...
This 2-pack of BN-LINK Outdoor Plugs brings six smart o...
Apple’s latest AirPods start at $100 thanks to th...
Finally give Apple Silicon a try with $100 off the late...
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro now $149 ...
Google Pixel 4 delivers a 5.7-inch OLED display and is ...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Solar Charger $...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 55%

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $23

From $23 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 3, 2021 – iPhone 12 Pro/mini $129 off, Apple Smart Keyboard, more

Waze now updated with Master Chief driving directions ahead of Halo Infinite launch + more

50% off

GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off from just $10 + extra 10% off your purchase

from $10 Learn More
35% off

Bring home Anker’s cordless H11 hand vac while it’s down at $40 (Nearly 35% off)

$40 Learn More
New low

nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters now down to $7 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

$7 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Mount $10 (Save 40%), more

From $9 Learn More
50% off

Load up on Gain Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets at Amazon: 240-pack now $5.50 (50% off)

$5.50 Learn More