Apple’s latest movie sale discounts classics, fan-favorites, and DC titles + this week’s $1 rental

Apple is celebrating the start of a new week by launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Packed with a collection of flicks with stacked casts, you’ll find plenty of classics like My Cousin Vinny and Caddyshack as well as more recent theatrical releases of Knives Out, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and The Big Short. With plenty of ways to grow your digital library, everything is down to $8 alongside a DC flick sale and the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.

Apple launches new movie sale at iTunes

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find a variety of ways to expand your digital collection for $8, be it to kick back and watch some classics or finally watch some more recent releases. Everything is down from the usual $16 to $20 going rates that these movies routinely fetch and are matching some of the best prices to date.

Alongside all of the $8 films today, Apple is also rolling out a new DC movie sale at $10 each. You’ll find everything from more recent debuts of Joker and Birds of Prey to team-up flicks like Justice League and Batman v Superman. Down from the usual $15 to $20, these are matching the best prices of the year so far.

And to close out today’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Minari. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Steven Yeun, Alan Kim, and Yeri Han.

