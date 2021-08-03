Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam sees rare discount to $180, more from $40

Amazon currently offers the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at only the third notable price cut on the recent release as today’s offer saves you $20 and marks the third-best we’ve seen to date. Upgrading your setup with a 1080p60 sensor, the Kiyo Pro Webcam serves as a compact addition to your battlestation or work space. Alongside HDR recording, there’s also an adjustable field of view for getting the perfect shot as well as the ability to adapt to various lighting conditions. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,200 customers. Earlier in the year, we put the Kiyo Pro to the test to see if it was really the best camera for streaming and video calls. Get all of the insight in our review and then head below for more.

For a more affordable way to upgrade your setup, Amazon is also discounting the Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone to $39.99. On sale for one of the first times still, the 20% discount delivers a match of the all-time low. This compact USB microphone sports a unidirectional pickup pattern to help blockout background noise during Twitch streams or audio calls. It comes complete with a tilting stand for angling the microphone in order to get things all set up in the perfect position. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,00 customers.

Then go check out all of the Logitech G PRO gear that is currently on sale at up to 23% off. With a collection of the brand’s higher-end gaming peripherals, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year on mice, keyboards, and more starting at $55.

Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam features:

The webcam is driven by a larger Type 1,2.8 ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology that adapts to any lighting condition, ensuring picture-perfect clarity for any setup. With the highest fidelity that comes with uncompressed Full HD 1080p 60FPS video, your stream will be more engaging and natural to watch with smooth, lifelike quality. Make your stream pop with a full spectrum of vibrant colors by activating HDR at 30FPS, which ramps up your video’s dynamic range while correcting over and underexposed areas

