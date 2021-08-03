Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra fall to second-best prices at $200 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,200, you’re looking at $200 in savings as today’s offer matches the second-best price to date that’s only been bested once by Prime Day. Additional storage tiers are also available at $200 off, as well. Entering as the latest flagship handset from Samsung, its Galaxy S21 Ultra arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. Even with the chance that new models are around the corner, locking in today’s discount lets you get in on a flagship handset for far less than retail. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 725 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look heading below for more.

Those who don’t need quite as flagship-level of a new handset can also save on the Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB smartphone at $799.99. Down from $1,000, this $200 price cut delivers the second-best price to date that’s only been beaten once before. Stepping down to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the Galaxy S21+ packs a triple camera system backed by much of the same AI capabilities and 5G connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can see how it compares to Samsung’s other latest devices in our coverage here.

While we just saw all of the day’s best Android app and game deals go live, there are plenty of other discounts in our hardware guide. Most notably, we’re tracking the Google Pixel 4 at $390, delivering a 5.7-inch OLED display at the second-best price yet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots.

