FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Through Time, 3D EARTH PRO, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of the best Android game and app deals to kick off the work week. Alongside new deals on Google smart home gear, Samsung earbuds, and Android handsets, we have now gathered all of the most notable price drops on apps into one handy list for you. Highlights include titles like Hidden Through Time, Hack, Slash, Loot, Geometry PRO, 3D EARTH PRO, Fluid Simulation, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

This week’s new Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Google’s previous-generation Nest Hub at the best price of the year alongside an ongoing offer on the Nest Mini for $64.50. Those deals join a new all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live, this Google Pixel 4 offer, Microsoft’s 360-degree folding Surface Duo, and everything else in our Android deal hub. On the accessory side of things, Anker launched a new Amazon sale today from $12, this Amazon SanDisk sale has portable storage from $14, and here are the rest of today’s best smartphone accessory deals

Today’s best game deals: Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, Zelda Breath of the Wild $41, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hidden Through Time:

Hidden Through Time is a game of hide and seek with objects scattered throughout the wonderful history of our world. Use cryptic hints to discover every secret as you explore the colourful hand drawn levels. Find enough objects to advance to the next stage, and make your way through all four great ages. Still desire more or wish to unleash your creativity? Our map editor is available to anyone, allowing you to create your very own levels and share them on our cloud! Here you can also discover, play and rate levels made by other creators from all around the world!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bundle OnePlus 9 5G with its OnePlus Buds Z for $689 (S...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through ...
Today’s best game deals: Spyro Reignited Trilogy ...
PowerA GameCube Style Switch Controller now $15 at 40% ...
Latest Epic Games Store FREE titles are now up for the ...
Google Pixel 4 delivers a 5.7-inch OLED display and is ...
Microsoft’s 360-degree folding Surface Duo is fin...
PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Stati...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci, Peppa Pig, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

Tetris comes to board game night with multiplayer action for under $20

Learn More
New low

This commercial pull-down kitchen faucet ships for under $40 (Amazon low)

Under $40 Learn More
Save $51

Stream 3-months of Amazon Music Unlimited with Paramount+ Premium for just $1 per month

$1/month Learn More
Save $30

Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers 4K streaming, AirPlay 2, and more at $150 (Save $30)

$150 Learn More

All-new 8Bitdo Media Remote lineup gives Xbox Series X|S a streaming makeover

Order Now! Learn More
25% off

Score a pair of highly-rated Etekcity Camping Lanterns at $6.50 each (25% off)

$12.50 Learn More
$90 off

Bundle OnePlus 9 5G with its OnePlus Buds Z for $689 (Save $90)

$689 Learn More