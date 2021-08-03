mophie 25% off sitewide back to school sale discounts MagSafe gear and more

Zagg is joining in on all of the other back to school savings we’ve seen go live this week with a sale of its own, taking 25% off sitewide. Discounting a selection of its popular mophie chargers, iPad keyboards, and other accessories, the price will automatically drop once adding gear to your checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Whether you’re looking to outfit your iPhone 12 with some new MagSafe accessories or are in search for some additional gear to outfit your everyday carry ahead of the fall semester, you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks in the mophie back to school sale.

Headlining the sale today is mophie’s lineup of Snap+ MagSafe charging accessories. Of those, the Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank at $37.46 is certainly a highlight, considering this is only the third discount we’ve seen from its usual $50 price tag.

Having just launched earlier this spring, mophie’s Snap+ lineup delivers MagSafe charging accessories, like its Juice Pack Mini power bank. Magnetically snapping right onto the back of your iPhone 12, it delivers the same 5W of power you’ll find on Apple’s own battery pack that was just released. Other notable features here include a full charge for iPhone 12/Pro users, USB-C charging input, and a fabric design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which agrees with the ratings as of now.

Other notable mophie back to school offers:

After you’ve checked out all of the discounts in Zagg’s 25% off back to school promotiont, be sure to hit up our coverage of Belkin’s own sale. With a collection of its rarely-discounted gear going on sale, you’ll be able to save $20 on MagSafe chargers, power banks, and more.

Snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank features:

Giving your phone a boost of power is now easier than ever! Just attach the snap+ juice pack mini to your phone and you’re ready to outlast the day. The snap+ juice pack mini works with the iPhone 12 series phone. You can also use the included snap adapter with other Qi-enabled smartphones to get the same, convenient charging experience. The magnetic array ensures you get a perfect charge every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!