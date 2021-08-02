Belkin’s back to school sale takes $20 off new MagSafe chargers, power banks, more

Today, Belkin is launching a new back to school sale that’s taking $20 off orders over $100 when code BTS21 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Including its collection of popular smartphone accessories and new MagSafe releases, our top pick is the the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $129.99. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks a rare discount on the more recent unveil at $20 off, while also dropping the price to the lowest we’ve seen in nearly four months.

This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 570 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. I’ve also been personally using this one for a few months and can highly recommend it. More details below.

While you’ll find nearly all of Belkin’s smartphone accessories included in the back to school sale, you will need to make sure you’re padding the cart to $100 or more in order to knock off the savings. Here are some of our favorites to bundle and save.

While we saw some of Apple’s official MagSafe cases go on sale this morning from $20, you’ll want to go check out all of the other gear for your handset in Anker’s latest sale. With a collection of discounts, you’ll find gear for your iPhone and more starting at $12.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

