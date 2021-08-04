ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 just launched this spring and is already down to $420 (Save $60)

Amazon is currently offering the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for $419.99 shipped. Having just launched earlier this spring at the $480 price point, you’re looking at $60 in savings, one of the first notable discounts so far, and is a new all-time low. The most recent Chromebook Flip C433 from ASUS arrives with the same 2-in-1 design we’ve come to expect from previous iterations in the lineup, but now rocks a Core M3 processor that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its 14-inch touchscreen delivers 1080p visuals and can rotate back into a tablet mode for more casual web browsing or Netflix binging. And to round out the back to school upgrade, there are a pair of USB-C ports which arrive alongside a USB-A slot and microSD card input. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 315 customers. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $13 at Amazon. Odds are if you’re thinking about picking up this Chromebook, you plan on using it away from the desk be it in the classroom this fall or just on the couch. That’s why having some extra protection will surely come in handy and will keep your machine safe. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with this 14-inch Chromebook.

Those already rocking an iPad can upgrade the experience to something that matches the Chromebook found above by taking advantage of this discount we spotted earlier in the week. Delivering the first price cut of the year on Apple’s official Smart Keyboard, it has dropped to $115.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features:

14 inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 4-way NanoEdge display featuring ultra-narrow bezels (5mm thin) around each side of the display that allows for a 14-inch screen to fit in the body of a 13-inch laptop footprint. The Full HD display has a durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. Powered by the Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor (up to 3.4 GHz) for super-fast and snappy performance. If you use a ton of tabs or run lots of apps, this has the power to get it all done with ease

