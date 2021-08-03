Apple’s official Smart Keyboard for iPad sees first discount of the year to $115 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently discounting the Apple Smart Keyboard for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $114.97 shipped. Normally fetching $159, you’re looking at the first discount of the year with today’s offer saving you 28% and marking the lowest since the holiday season. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version. Then head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $40 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen. Not to mention, there’s a 4.8/5 star rating from over 3,100 customers.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find all of the other best discounts this week including some of the first deals on all-new M1 releases on top of deeper discounts for previous-generation iPads and Macs. You’ll want to check out all of the offers right here though for a closer look at how to save.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one. It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.
Compatibility: iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro

