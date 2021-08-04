Completing this jigsaw puzzle could win you $1 Million, get it now for $30 (Reg. $64)

If you love to test your brain, completing a jigsaw puzzle is always rewarding. But with the 1 Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF, you could earn a cash prize as a bonus. You can get it today for just $30 (Reg. $64) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

The aim of most jigsaw puzzles is to reconstruct a picture. It’s a fun process, but the end is sometimes a bit anti-climactic. You might admire your work for a couple of minutes, but then it’s time to break up the pieces and put them away.

With the 1 Million Dollar Puzzle, the excitement restarts when you complete the puzzle. 

The finished image is a giant QR code on a multi-colored background. When you scan the code with your smartphone, you are taken to a web page. If you’re lucky, the page could say that you have won a million dollars! 

The puzzle itself is made up of 500 die-cast pieces that fit together to create a 15.7″ x 15.7″ square. No two pieces are alike, and it’s great for all skill levels.

The prizes range from 25 cents all the way up to one million dollars. It’s an exciting twist on traditional puzzles, and a very good reason to stay focused on finishing!

Order now for just $30 to get this awesome game, saving 53% on the standard retail price.

