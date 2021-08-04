Save $200+ on Cuisinart’s Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at $196 Prime shipped (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart CPG-4000 Wood BBQ Grill and Pellet Smoker for $195.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This is a great way to bring home a regularly $400 grill and smoker with a massive $204 discount. It sells for $367 on Amazon right now where it has never gone for less than $252. While the summer might be half over for some, this is one notable discount that will take you through many summers and cookouts to come. A 15-pound pellet hopper is joined by a 450-square inch cooking surface for grilling, pellet grilling, and smoking action. A pair of shelves are complemented by the weather and UV-resistant build alongside the built-in LED thermometer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

It might be a good idea to invest a small portion of your savings in some wood pellets so you’re ready to go when your new grill arrives. This 20-pound bag of Traeger Signature Blend pellets carries stellar ratings from over 28,000 Amazon customers and comes in at under $19 Prime shipped. “The flavors of hickory, maple, and cherry hardwoods combine for in our Traeger Signature Blend Hardwood Pellets.”

While we are talking BBQ, hit up this ongoing deal on Govee’s Bluetooth Meat Thermometer at 40% off to get the perfect cook on those steaks. Then dive into the rest of the deals you’ll find in our home goods guide before you check out the new Cuisinart laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer as well as our roundup of the best summer cookbooks for some fresh new ideas.

More on the Cuisinart Wood BBQ Grill and Pellet Smoker:

Free weather resistant grill cover included in purchase. This cover is the perfect combination of durability and convenience.

Product Dimensions: 39.4″ L x 18.1″ W x 22.8″ H | Weight: 103.6 lb

Enjoy the wood pellet BBQ grill & smoker’s large 450 Square inch cooking area and 15 pounds of hopper capacity

Super versatile! Grill, smoke, roast, braise, barbecue and even bake

With wind and water resistant fabric, your grill will stand the test of time and be safe from the elements and even UV rays.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!