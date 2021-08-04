Save $200+ on Cuisinart’s Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at $196 Prime shipped (Today only)

-
Home GoodswootCuisinart
$204 off $196

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart CPG-4000 Wood BBQ Grill and Pellet Smoker for $195.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This is a great way to bring home a regularly $400 grill and smoker with a massive $204 discount. It sells for $367 on Amazon right now where it has never gone for less than $252. While the summer might be half over for some, this is one notable discount that will take you through many summers and cookouts to come. A 15-pound pellet hopper is joined by a 450-square inch cooking surface for grilling, pellet grilling, and smoking action. A pair of shelves are complemented by the weather and UV-resistant build alongside the built-in LED thermometer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

It might be a good idea to invest a small portion of your savings in some wood pellets so you’re ready to go when your new grill arrives. This 20-pound bag of Traeger Signature Blend pellets carries stellar ratings from over 28,000 Amazon customers and comes in at under $19 Prime shipped. “The flavors of hickory, maple, and cherry hardwoods combine for in our Traeger Signature Blend Hardwood Pellets.”

While we are talking BBQ, hit up this ongoing deal on Govee’s Bluetooth Meat Thermometer at 40% off to get the perfect cook on those steaks. Then dive into the rest of the deals you’ll find in our home goods guide before you check out the new Cuisinart laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer  as well as our roundup of the best summer cookbooks for some fresh new ideas. 

More on the Cuisinart Wood BBQ Grill and Pellet Smoker:

  • Free weather resistant grill cover included in purchase. This cover is the perfect combination of durability and convenience.
  • Product Dimensions: 39.4″ L x 18.1″ W x 22.8″ H | Weight: 103.6 lb
  • Enjoy the wood pellet BBQ grill & smoker’s large 450 Square inch cooking area and 15 pounds of hopper capacity
  • Super versatile! Grill, smoke, roast, braise, barbecue and even bake
  • With wind and water resistant fabric, your grill will stand the test of time and be safe from the elements and even UV rays.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Roborock’s smart E4 Robot Vacuum/Mop returns to l...
Chemical Guys car wash kits, soap, wax, accessories, mo...
This 55-inch industrial desk overhauls your home office...
Winix HEPA 3-Stage Air Purifier with real-time monitori...
At under $8, now is a great time to snag Govee’s ...
This 9-in-1 surge protector adds USB-C to an outlet at ...
Keurig’s K-Mini Plus coffee brewer returns to Ama...
Bring home Anker’s cordless H11 hand vac while it...
Show More Comments

Related

Best new cookbooks to try out this summer

Cuisinart launches new laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer [Deal]

Reg. $20

Add the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi to your collection for under $13 via Amazon (Reg. $20)

$12.50 Learn More
50% off

Express cuts extra 50% off clearance with deals from $10: Dress apparel, jeans, more

from $10 Learn More
Save $40

Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time for watchOS 8

From $269 Learn More
Reg. $1,600+

Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Google TV hits Amazon low at $1,298 + more

$1,298 Learn More
From $800

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G smartphones now up to $350 off

$350 off Learn More
30% off

adidas Buy More, Save More Event takes 20, 25, or 30% off your purchase: UltraBoost, NMD, more

from $40 Learn More