DEWALT’s miter saw stand upgrades your on-the-go DIY kit at a 12-month low of $85 (20% off)

-
AmazonDewaltDIY and Outdoor Tools
$85

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Heavy-duty Miter Saw Stand for $84.97 shipped. Down 20% from its normal price over the past 12 months, today’s deal sets a new Amazon low for the same timeframe. Designed to hold up to 1,000-pounds, this miter saw stand will easily handle your tools and wood at the same time. The leg lock levers make setup easy and breakdown just as simple. Plus, there’s a transport latch that lets you move a pair of stands at the same time. If you’re working on a jobsite, or just want a simpler setup in the garage, this is a great option. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 1,000 happy DIYers. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench. While it’s not designed specifically to hold a miter saw, it’ll withstand up to 350 pounds being set on it, meaning it can easily have a tool or wood set on it. You can even mount a few pieces of wood to the workbench and then screw your miter saw down so it’s nice and secure while you work. It’s also just $35, making it a budget-focused buy as well.

You’ll also want to check out this 9-piece tool set on Amazon, which just hit a new low price that we’ve tracked. Currently 22% off, you’ll find the tool set costs just $12, making it a great starting place for those who haven’t yet taken the dive into DIY.

More on the DEWALT Miter Saw Stand:

  • Compact design of DEWALT miter saw stand allows easy transport and storage
  • 1000lb capacity (each) of DEWALT miter saw stand handles the toughest jobs
  • Lightweight aluminum construction (15.4 lbs.) allows for easy transport to and from the jobsite
  • Legs provide superior support and fold for easy storage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Dewalt

DIY and Outdoor Tools

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Monolith M1070 headphones pack powerhouse 106mm drivers...
Always keep this emergency battery-powered air compress...
meross’ 1080p webcam upgrades your 720p MacBook c...
Set the mood with these Kasa and Govee RGB smart bulbs ...
At under $12 Prime shipped, this 9-piece tool set just ...
This solar backup camera ‘installs in five minute...
Ditch the Apple tax, Anker’s PowerWave Lite MagSa...
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship sees first discount to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50

Flexispot’s highly-rated electric standing desk elevates your setup at $190 (Save $50)

$190 Learn More

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet review: A small price to pay for a set this grand

Reg. $64

Completing this jigsaw puzzle could win you $1 Million, get it now for $30 (Reg. $64)

$30 Learn More
Save $55

Monolith M1070 headphones pack powerhouse 106mm drivers at low of $231

$231 Learn More
New low

Always keep this emergency battery-powered air compressor in your for $27.50 (40% off)

$27.50 Learn More
50% off

meross’ 1080p webcam upgrades your 720p MacBook camera at just $13 (Save 50%)

$13 Learn More

Tested: Incase’s BIONIC collection turns recycled plastic bottles into premium MacBook bags

50% off

Bella’s Pro 6-qt. Analog Air Fryer can bake and broil for just $40 shipped (50% off)

$40 Learn More