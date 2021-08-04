DEWALT’s miter saw stand upgrades your on-the-go DIY kit at a 12-month low of $85 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Heavy-duty Miter Saw Stand for $84.97 shipped. Down 20% from its normal price over the past 12 months, today’s deal sets a new Amazon low for the same timeframe. Designed to hold up to 1,000-pounds, this miter saw stand will easily handle your tools and wood at the same time. The leg lock levers make setup easy and breakdown just as simple. Plus, there’s a transport latch that lets you move a pair of stands at the same time. If you’re working on a jobsite, or just want a simpler setup in the garage, this is a great option. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 1,000 happy DIYers. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench. While it’s not designed specifically to hold a miter saw, it’ll withstand up to 350 pounds being set on it, meaning it can easily have a tool or wood set on it. You can even mount a few pieces of wood to the workbench and then screw your miter saw down so it’s nice and secure while you work. It’s also just $35, making it a budget-focused buy as well.

You’ll also want to check out this 9-piece tool set on Amazon, which just hit a new low price that we’ve tracked. Currently 22% off, you’ll find the tool set costs just $12, making it a great starting place for those who haven’t yet taken the dive into DIY.

More on the DEWALT Miter Saw Stand:

Compact design of DEWALT miter saw stand allows easy transport and storage

1000lb capacity (each) of DEWALT miter saw stand handles the toughest jobs

Lightweight aluminum construction (15.4 lbs.) allows for easy transport to and from the jobsite

Legs provide superior support and fold for easy storage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!