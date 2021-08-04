DEWALT’s miter saw stand upgrades your on-the-go DIY kit at a 12-month low of $85 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Heavy-duty Miter Saw Stand for $84.97 shipped. Down 20% from its normal price over the past 12 months, today’s deal sets a new Amazon low for the same timeframe. Designed to hold up to 1,000-pounds, this miter saw stand will easily handle your tools and wood at the same time. The leg lock levers make setup easy and breakdown just as simple. Plus, there’s a transport latch that lets you move a pair of stands at the same time. If you’re working on a jobsite, or just want a simpler setup in the garage, this is a great option. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 1,000 happy DIYers. Head below for more.
On a tighter budget? Check out the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench. While it’s not designed specifically to hold a miter saw, it’ll withstand up to 350 pounds being set on it, meaning it can easily have a tool or wood set on it. You can even mount a few pieces of wood to the workbench and then screw your miter saw down so it’s nice and secure while you work. It’s also just $35, making it a budget-focused buy as well.
You’ll also want to check out this 9-piece tool set on Amazon, which just hit a new low price that we’ve tracked. Currently 22% off, you’ll find the tool set costs just $12, making it a great starting place for those who haven’t yet taken the dive into DIY.
More on the DEWALT Miter Saw Stand:
- Compact design of DEWALT miter saw stand allows easy transport and storage
- 1000lb capacity (each) of DEWALT miter saw stand handles the toughest jobs
- Lightweight aluminum construction (15.4 lbs.) allows for easy transport to and from the jobsite
- Legs provide superior support and fold for easy storage
