At under $12 Prime shipped, this 9-piece tool set just hit a new Amazon low (22% off)

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsStalwart
New low Under $12

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 9-piece Tool Set for $11.82 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This handy kit is an affordable way to expand your DIY abilities. You’ll get a total of nine tools ranging from a hammer to screwdrivers, pliers, a wrench, and more. Best of all, everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, allowing you easily haul the entire set from place to place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re in need of a tape measure, perhaps you should put today’s savings towards VANQUISH’s 25-foot offering at $7 Prime shipped. I keep a unit with a similar length around the house and it has satisfied all my needs for several years now. It features a nylon-coated blade and a high-impact ABS case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also want to cash in on DEWALT’s 142-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set at $89. Other notable deals we’ve come across lately include this solar backup camera for $111, an #1 best-selling trunk organizer at $14.50, and even Anker’s 12-outlet Surge Protector for $25. And if your iPhone 12 needs a bit more power, check out JVC’s new MagSafe-compatible Power Bank.

Stalwart 9-piece Tool Set features:

  • Tool kit comes with all the household essential tools you would need for almost all minor maintenances. Stalwart Tools are made from durable metal construction giving you the ultimate precision. Great for DIY projects or every day home improvements.
  • This well-organized kit comes in a compact durable plastic carrying case that fits anywhere in your home, apartment, garage, or even the car. Carrying Case Dimensions: 2.25 x 6.75 x 10.5 inches

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Stalwart

About the Author

Monolith M1070 headphones pack powerhouse 106mm drivers...
Always keep this emergency battery-powered air compress...
meross’ 1080p webcam upgrades your 720p MacBook c...
Set the mood with these Kasa and Govee RGB smart bulbs ...
This solar backup camera ‘installs in five minute...
Ditch the Apple tax, Anker’s PowerWave Lite MagSa...
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship sees first discount to ...
These stainless steel rainfall shower heads just hit 1-...
Show More Comments

Related

2021 low

Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer hits 2021 low of $14.50 Prime shipped

$14.50 Learn More

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet review: A small price to pay for a set this grand

Reg. $64

Completing this jigsaw puzzle could win you $1 Million, get it now for $30 (Reg. $64)

$30 Learn More
Save $55

Monolith M1070 headphones pack powerhouse 106mm drivers at low of $231

$231 Learn More
New low

Always keep this emergency battery-powered air compressor in your for $27.50 (40% off)

$27.50 Learn More
50% off

meross’ 1080p webcam upgrades your 720p MacBook camera at just $13 (Save 50%)

$13 Learn More

Tested: Incase’s BIONIC collection turns recycled plastic bottles into premium MacBook bags

50% off

Bella’s Pro 6-qt. Analog Air Fryer can bake and broil for just $40 shipped (50% off)

$40 Learn More