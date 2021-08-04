At under $12 Prime shipped, this 9-piece tool set just hit a new Amazon low (22% off)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 9-piece Tool Set for $11.82 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This handy kit is an affordable way to expand your DIY abilities. You’ll get a total of nine tools ranging from a hammer to screwdrivers, pliers, a wrench, and more. Best of all, everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, allowing you easily haul the entire set from place to place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re in need of a tape measure, perhaps you should put today’s savings towards VANQUISH’s 25-foot offering at $7 Prime shipped. I keep a unit with a similar length around the house and it has satisfied all my needs for several years now. It features a nylon-coated blade and a high-impact ABS case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also want to cash in on DEWALT’s 142-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set at $89. Other notable deals we’ve come across lately include this solar backup camera for $111, an #1 best-selling trunk organizer at $14.50, and even Anker’s 12-outlet Surge Protector for $25. And if your iPhone 12 needs a bit more power, check out JVC’s new MagSafe-compatible Power Bank.

Stalwart 9-piece Tool Set features:

Tool kit comes with all the household essential tools you would need for almost all minor maintenances. Stalwart Tools are made from durable metal construction giving you the ultimate precision. Great for DIY projects or every day home improvements.

This well-organized kit comes in a compact durable plastic carrying case that fits anywhere in your home, apartment, garage, or even the car. Carrying Case Dimensions: 2.25 x 6.75 x 10.5 inches

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!