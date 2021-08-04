Cult classics + new releases Blu-ray/4K from $10: Jaws, A Quiet Place II, Indiana Jones, more

Amazon is offering Jaws on 4K Blu-ray for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $18 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, is one for the ages. A cult-classic, this movie quickly became a cultural phenomenon when it was released. You’ll find the dangerous great white shark is in the waters of Amity, where three townsfolk embark on a hunt to destroy the beast. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars from over 17,000 happy viewers at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Not a Jaws fan? Head below for other great movie deals.

More Blu-ray deals:

Prefer to watch movies digitally? Well, you’ll want to swing by Apple’s latest iTunes sale. It discounts classics, fan-favorites, and DC titles to fantastic prices, plus a $1 rental. Blair has all the details lined up for you in our previous coverage, so be sure to give it a read.

More on Jaws:

It’s a hot summer on Amity Island, a small community whose main business is its beaches. When new Sheriff Martin Brody discovers the remains of a shark attack victim, his first inclination is to close the beaches to swimmers. This doesn’t sit well with Mayor Larry Vaughn and several of the local businessmen. Brody backs down to his regret as that weekend a young boy is killed by the predator. The dead boy’s mother puts out a bounty on the shark and Amity is soon swamped with amateur hunters and fisherman hoping to cash in on the reward. A local fisherman with much experience hunting sharks, Quint, offers to hunt down the creature for a hefty fee. Soon Quint, Brody and Matt Hooper from the Oceanographic Institute are at sea hunting the Great White shark. As Brody succinctly surmises after their first encounter with the creature, they’re going to need a bigger boat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!