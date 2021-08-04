Use Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery and score a $40 credit with these instructions

Amazon is currently running a promotion that offers a $40 credit when you use its Key In-Garage Delivery. Of course, you’ll need a compatible smart garage door opener and be in a supported city. If you don’t already have one, then you can pick up the myQ Smart Garage Hub for $26.98 shipped, which means that after the promo takes place, you’ll still net an additional $13 while upgrading your garage with smartphone and voice control. Ready to take advantage of the savings? Head below to find out more.

All you have to do is have a compatible garage door opener and live in a supported city (which you can check here,) and check out on Amazon with Key Delivery selected while using the promo code KEY40. It’s that simple to get a $40 credit at Amazon toward a future purchase. Not sure why you’d want to use Key In-Garage Delivery? Well, it allows for contactless package drop-offs, keeps your goods secure and protected from porch pirates, and allows you to have packages delivered even when you’re not home. Ready to find out how you can get started with Key by Amazon? Our guide walks you through all the steps you’ll need to follow.

While we’re on the smart home topic, did you see the Leviton switch that Blair found on sale for an all-time low? That’s right, this HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart switch is down to $40, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. This is a fairly rare sale, as well, making now a great time to convert your home’s lighting to be smart.

Of course, after making your garage and indoor areas smart, it’s time to turn our attention to the back patio. While not specifically smart, Cuisinart’s Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is currently down to $196, which is $200 or more off its normal going rate. This sale won’t last long, as the price goes back up at midnight, so you’ll want to act fast to cash in on the savings here.

Terms & Conditions:

The customer must place their Garage Delivery order using the Key by Amazon service before September 30th, 2021 at 11:59 pm PST to qualify for the promotional credit. To receive the $40 Amazon credit, you must (1) be a Prime member with a compatible myQ Smart Garage and a first-time Garage Delivery customer; (2) set up Garage Delivery by linking your myQ with the Key by Amazon app, and (3) place your first eligible Amazon.com order with Garage Delivery and (4) include the applicable promotional code when placing such first eligible purchase. The $40 Amazon credit will be applied toward your garage delivery. Offer available only to Amazon Prime members with a compatible myQ Smart Garage in select areas. You can check your eligibility here: https://www.amazon.com/key. Offer applies only to products sold by Amazon.com (search “Sold by Amazon.com”). Promotion not valid on Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh Orders. Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities do not qualify for this offer, even if they state “Shipped by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible. Offer does not apply to digital content. Offer valid while supplies last. Shipping and tax may apply to free and discounted promotional items. Offer limited to 1 per customer per Prime account. The maximum benefit you can receive from this offer is a $40 Amazon credit. This offer cannot be combined with other offers and cannot be applied to a previously completed Garage Delivery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!