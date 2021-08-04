Leviton’s new Decora HomeKit Dimmer Switch has returned to the Amazon low of $40

Amazon is currently offering the latest Leviton Decora HomeKit In-Wall Dimmer Light Switch for $40 shipped. Having dropped from closer to $50, you’re looking at one of the first notable price cuts since launching earlier in the year while returning to the all-time low. This in-wall light switch from Leviton enters as the most recent addition to the Decora lineup with Siri, Alexa, and Google Asssitant support in tow. Alongside working without a hub by pairing right to your Wi-Fi, it also sports dimming features for adjusting the lighting throughout the day. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 345 customers. Head below for more.

Those who primarily rely on Alexa or Assistant can save even more by ditching the Decora ecosystem and going with this TP-Link Kasa offering instead. Entering with a much more affordable $17 price tag, this in-wall switch arrives with much of the same voice control features and dimming capabilities as the lead deal. You’ll just miss out on the Siri integration found above, which may be perfectly worth the added savings. Not to mention, there’s a 4.7/5 star rating from over 14,000 customers.

Or if the exterior of your smart home could use an upgrade, this morning saw a notable discount on the Philips Hue Ludere Outdoor Spotlight. Now on sale for as low as $81, you’re looking at the best price to date after dropping from the usual $130 price tag. Or just skip having to do a wired installation altogether by going with the all-new meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp that’s on sale for the first time at $65.

Leviton Decora HomeKit Switch features:

Dim and brighten lights from anywhere – simply replace your switch for full-range dimming with custom settings for preset light levels, fade rates, and bulb types. Works with Hey Google, Amazon Alexa or Apple Siri to dim and brighten connected bulbs and fixtures. Control with the Apple Home app and Siri from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, or HomePod.



