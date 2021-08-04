LG’s 32-inch 4K monitor with HDR10 sees deep $70 cut to new low of $280

Amazon now offers LG’s 32-inch 4K Monitor with HDR10 for $279.99 shipped. Down from the usual $350, you can save up to 30% today and mark a new Amazon low on this model. Centered on its crisp 4K display, this monitor is perfect for streaming and content creation. The DPI-C3 90% color gamut is backed by HDR10 compatibility for vibrant visuals and deep blacks. Though it also works well for gaming too, with AMD FreeSync to help smooth out your gameplay and ensure you never have to miss a moment. Over 300 customers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating. See more below.

Though if you’d rather save a bit for some gaming peripherals, you can score this curved 32-inch LG monitor for $197. The resolution here is 1080p rather than the full 2160p of our lead deal, but the refresh rate gets a slight boost to 75Hz and you can enjoy an immersive curved display as well. So while the visual experience isn’t quite the same, you can save $83 over our lead deal and still walk away with a worthwhile gaming machine. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can also head over to our best PC gaming deal guide for more options. Just yesterday, we found some great deal’s on Acer’s curved 32-inch monitor with a 2K display for $100 off. And gamers working on a budget can enjoy the 24-inch 1080p model we’re tracking for just $170 as well.

LG’s 32-inch 4K Monitor features:

  • 32 Inch UHD (3840 x 2160) VA Display
  • DCI-P3 90% Color Gamut
  • HDR 10 Compatible
  • AMD FreeSync Compatible
  • Built-in Speakers & 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

