Monolith M1070 headphones pack powerhouse 106mm drivers at low of $231

Amazon is offering the Monolith M1070 Over-ear Headphones for $230.99 shipped. Regularly going for upwards of $286, this stark $55 dive marks the best price we’ve ever tracked. Led by some powerhouse 106mm drivers with a dual linear symmetry magnet array to deliver “fantastic high end extension combined with tight, clean bass to make it an audio delight.” The lightweight frame is complemented by a comfy padded headband and memory foam lambskin ear pads here. Although, those are fully removable if you prefer a different style or material. Currently rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Anker has some popular budget-friendly options on Amazon as well, like the Soundcore Life Q20 ANC headphones for $60. Touting a 40-hour battery life and Anker’s active noise-canceling four-microphone array, these are perfect for enjoying your music on-the-go or in busy areas. They won’t deliver quite the same audio experience with smaller 40mm drivers, but they still make a great affordable alternative with over 26,000 4.5/5 star ratings.

Once you’ve got your audio situation settled, you can test it out on any of these 4K cult classics starting at $10. We’re tracking a whole slew of 4K Blu-ray deals on classic films and new releases like Jaws, A Clockwork Orange, Goonies, and much, much more. So take a look to see if your nostalgic favorite is stashed away in there.

Monolight M1070 Headphones feature:

The Monolith M1070 uses a 106mm planar driver with a dual linear symmetry magnet array to deliver amazing sound quality. It has fantastic high end extension combined with tight, clean bass to make it an audio delight. Each earcup features a grille, which allows air to pass through to the planar driver. This puts you in the middle of the performance, with a larger soundstage, enhanced imaging, and a more engaging soundscape.

