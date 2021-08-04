Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor arrives with a Mini LED panel, more

Samsung is launching its latest monitor today, bringing a bevy of upgrades to its popular 49-inch UltraWide form factor. Entering as one of the brand’s first Mini LED monitors, the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 delivers a 240Hz refresh rate alongside HDMI 2.1 support and plenty of other cutting-edge features to match its premium price tag. Head below for all of the details and how you can lock in a pre-order promotion.

Samsung launches new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor

After first launching its standard 49-inch Odyssey G9 monitor last year, Samsung is now back with a refreshed version that delivers much of the same immersive UltraWide form-factor and some additional perks. That first-ever 1000R curvature gaming monitor is now getting some even more firsts for the Samsung lineup, as the new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor arrives with plenty of notable features for the most recent iteration.

Clocking in with much of the same 49-inch form factor, the 32:9 UltraWide display is packed into a curved design. There’s nothing too new on that front, but where Samsung really ups the ante here is by including one of the first Mini LED panels on its monitor lineup for the Odyssey Neo G9. That’s backed by local dimming zones for even better contrast in your games, with darker blacks and more vibrant colors.

The 2,000 nits of peak brightness also play a big role in helping the HDR content stand out. Even more notable is the 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which pairs with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro for even more responsive performance.

Around back, Samsung is also sticking with the same Infinity Core Lighting system as found on its predecessor, which brings some added multicolor illumination into the mix.

Samsung is also decking its latest gaming display out with a variety of I/O, which is headlined by a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, DisplayPort, and dual USB 3.0 ports. That’ll allow everything from the latest consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X to high-end PCs and the like to take full advantage of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9’s panel.

Pre-order ahead of launching later this month

Now available for pre-order at Amazon, the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor enters with a premium $2,499.99 price tag to match its top-tier specs. Shipping is slated to begin later this month, on August 23. Those who lock in their order now will also score JBL’s $300 Quantum One Headset for free to upgrade another aspect of your gaming kit.

Even with a pretty eye-watering price tag, there is certainly a lot to like about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor that hopes to justify its price tag. In what seems to be a notable upgrade over its previous 49-inch display, it’s fantastic to see Samsung bring a 240Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support to the immersive form factor.

