The ‘world’s only fully self-contained’ dishwasher fits on your countertop, pre-orders now $100 off

Heatworks — a US-based tech firm specializing in products that “preserve Earth’s precious resources” — is now taking pre-orders on its new Tetra countertop dishwasher. After turning heads when it was unveiled, the completely self-contained countertop dishwasher is now available for purchase with a special pre-order offer at $100 off the MSRP. Head below for details on the “world’s only fully self-contained” dishwasher.

Whether you live in one of those amazing New York City apartments that has everything but space for a dishwasher or you’re looking for a dorm solution, something for the rental unit, or even the office, the self-contained Tetra countertop dishwasher is worth a look. It can be used essentially anywhere with an electrical outlet.

The square box-like unit sits atop your countertop and requires nothing but some water, the detergent cartridge, and an electrical outlet — no plumbing needed. You just lift the lid, dump 3 liters of water in there, load the unit with your dirty dishes, select a cleaning cycle, and hit go. A small water tank along the bottom pops out when the cycle is complete so you can empty the excess water.

The unit can house roughly three full place settings in one go and is also great for stemware, silverware, and sanitizing baby bottles, according to Heatworks.

Tetra cleans 50% more dishes using 40% less water in 55% of the time than the leading dishwasher brand. Using Tetra to wash your dishes for just one meal a day instead of hand washing will save over 15,000 liters of water annually.

Not unlike a printer’s ink cartridge, the Tetra countertop dishwasher uses its own proprietary “Detergent Cartridge System” developed in conjunction with BASF. They “deliver custom formulas and dosing of pre-wash, enzymes, and rinse aids that will ensure each load is sanitized and clean.” Heatworks says each cartridge will last for 20+ loads and the companion app will notify you when you need to order more with five loads remaining.

Pre-orders on the new Tetra countertop dishwasher are now live directly from Heatworks. Carrying a $499 MSRP, Heatworks is offering pre-sale pricing at $399 ahead of the May 18, 2022, ship date — National No Dirty Dishes Day (apparently).

Some folks just aren’t going to have any use for this thing in their home, either because they already have one or don’t have enough counter space. But for the rest of us, this could be an interesting solution for folks living alone or with a small family. The almost entirely self-contained unit does, however, rely on proprietary detergent cartridges, and it’s hard to say at this time how much extra that will cost over the course of the year. But considering how intelligent the machine seems to be, it might very well be even less than traditional detergent, never mind the fact that it will do away with those big, environmentally harmful plastic containers.

